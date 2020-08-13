A Giant Ferrero Rocher Is Coming To Aldi This Christmas ALDI

All my prayers have been answered; a giant Ferrero Rocher is coming to Aldi this Christmas.

We’ve all been duped by giant chocolate before. For example, the giant Lindt Lindor ball that’s actually just a dome containing lots of regular Lindors (I was so disappointed). However, this treat from Aldi actually is one large version of the well-loved Ferrero Rocher.

While it’s only half a sphere, presumably so it doesn’t roll off the table, the huge Ferrero Rocher is still a sight to behold, and has made us all eager for Christmas to arrive.

The chocolate treat will be a frozen dessert, and consists of a milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse, milk chocolate feuilletine, cocoa sponge cake centre, covered with a Ferrero Rocher-esque shell.

Adding to it’s brilliance, the dessert can be defrosted and table-ready within an hour.

I’m not the only one who’s super excited by the news, people talk to social media to express their joy too.

One person tagged their partner joking they she would get ‘some crap pudding’ for the kids at Christmas and the two of them would have this, while another said it was ‘the best news this year’.

One hungry customer wrote, ‘is this for real?!!!! It looks beautiful!!!’ Meanwhile, someone else offered their taste testing services before the delicious-looking dessert hits the shelves.

The sweet treat will hit Aldi stores on October 26, giving you ample time to give one (or two) of them a try before Christmas.