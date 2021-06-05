A Man Died From Eating Too Much Cheese

Cheese is a great source of protein and calcium but is often high in saturated fat and salt. This means eating too much could lead to high cholesterol and high blood pressure, increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In the UK, the standard portion size is 30g (the size of a small matchbox or two-and-a-half dominoes).

Your daily diet should feature three 30g portions of dairy products, and cheese alone won’t do. It’s fine to enjoy it sensibly though.