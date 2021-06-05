A Man Died From Eating Too Much Cheese
Many of us like to indulge in a bit of cheese from time to time, whether it be melted on a toastie or arranged on a fancy cheeseboard with plenty of wine and crackers.
However, this isn’t really a food many would advise to eat in enormous quantities, and too much won’t leave you feeling too great afterwards.
In fact, on December 11, 1913, a man by the name of W.S. Fiddler actually died after eating too much cheese, dropping down dead outside of the Majestic Theatre in the city of Moose Jaw, Canada.
Find out more about this story in the follow vid from educational history channel That Was History:
Fiddler had reportedly been moving some theatre equipment at the time of his untimely death, at the age of just 50 years old. Doctors determined that acute indigestion from eating excessive quantities of cheese had ultimately led to heart failure.
Although it’s unclear exactly how much cheese Fiddler had eaten, it’s a story that will no doubt surprise many people who are blissfully unaware of the downsides of a cheese-heavy diet.
Telling Fiddler’s story many decades later, That Was History co-founder Cliff Langston said:
W.S. Fiddler on the other hand could eat cheese like it was going out of style. He ate cheese with his breakfast. He had it for lunch. Probably two helpings for dinner and let’s add in a late night snack for good measure.
As per the British Heart Foundation (BHF):
Cheese is a great source of protein and calcium but is often high in saturated fat and salt. This means eating too much could lead to high cholesterol and high blood pressure, increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In the UK, the standard portion size is 30g (the size of a small matchbox or two-and-a-half dominoes).
Your daily diet should feature three 30g portions of dairy products, and cheese alone won’t do. It’s fine to enjoy it sensibly though.
Now, I am very partial to grating a ridiculous amount of parmesan into pasta dishes and don’t think I’ll be stopping anytime soon. But stories like this do make you remember the importance of making sure to have a balanced diet and laying off the dairy from time-to-time.
Featured Image Credit: PA Images
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsThat Was History/YouTube and 1 other
That Was History/YouTube
British Heart Foundation (BHF)