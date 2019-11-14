A Nutella Hotel Is Popping Up In California Next Year

Nutella

A Nutella-themed pop-up hotel is opening in California’s Napa Valley to inject some sweetness into your winter.

Yep, as bizarre as it sounds, you can actually visit Hotella Nutella, which boasts plenty of chocolatey experiences plus ‘Nutella-inspired hotel items and larger than life breakfast décor’.

Obviously, there will be plenty of sweet treats on offer at Hotella Nutella, as well as interactive breakfast sessions with the ‘Nutella weekend breakfast chef team’ throughout your weekend stay.

Food Network star chef Geoffrey Zakarian will show guests how to make the perfect breakfast for dinner, while TV personality Tanya Holland will be on hand to serve up her own southern-inspired breakfasts, all featuring Nutella, obviously.

Pancake artists DanCakes will also teach visitors how to create ‘unforgettable’ pancakes with the mission of proving that breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day.

Hotella Nutella will open from January 10 until January 12, 2020, but not just any Nutella fan can stay there. To get the chance to stay at the once-in-a-lifetime hotel, you need to send a video proving why Nutella makes your mornings so special, to show you deserve the opportunity above anyone else.

Applications opened yesterday, November 13, and will run all the way through to December 8. So if you think you’ve got what it takes, head to the Hotella Nutella website or follow Nutella’s #HotellaNutella on the brand’s social media channels.

The prize includes round-trip coach air transportation for one winner and their travel companion, as well as accommodation for three days and two nights. It also includes round trip ground transportation between the airport and Hotella Nutella, and, of course, creative breakfast experiences that are (almost) guaranteed to make you the best breakfast-maker in town.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all make hotels out of the things we love most? Okay, that’s it. I’m petitioning for a pickled onion crisps and Diet Coke hotel where they teach you how to make the best crisp buttie and coke on ice ever.

Who’s with me?

