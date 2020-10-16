Airline Is Now Selling Its Plane Food In Supermarkets Pexels/Finnair

The airline Finnair is giving shoppers a taste of travel by making its plane food available to buy in supermarkets.

The coronavirus outbreak largely brought air travel to a halt, resulting in cancelled holidays and leaving people longing for the excitement of waking up for an early flight, packing suitcases and settling into a plane seat.

It will likely be a while before the tourism industry picks up again, but wannabe travellers in Finland can bring at least part of the experience home by purchasing one of Finnair’s ready-made meals inspired by its Business Class menu in a supermarket in the city of Vantaa.

A far cry from peanut packets and limp sandwiches, meals on offer include reindeer meatballs, smoked char and chanterelle risotto. Two main course options are available to buy every day, and an appetizer will be made available at weekends.

Marika Nieminen, VP of Finnair Kitchen, told CNN Travel the initiative was launched with the hope of satisfying Finns who are missing air travel, and to allow the airline to bring back some of the kitchen staff who were laid off in the pandemic.

Finnair has been able to rehire roughly 10 employees for the project, which saw its first meals go up for sale on October 15. In time, Finnair plans to expand to other stores across Finland, and perhaps further afield.

Just two hours after the meals were made available, 100 had already been snapped up, Nieminen said. The menu is set to change every two weeks.