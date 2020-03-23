All UK McDonald’s To Close By 7pm Tonight
McDonald’s has announced all of its UK restaurants will close by 7pm tonight, Monday, March 23, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The chain had previously closed its seating areas under advice from the UK government, although its drive-thru and delivery service remained in operation.
‘This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the wellbeing and safety of our employees in mind as well as the best interests of our customers,’ the company said in a statement.
It continued:
We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.
Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time
We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.
McDonald’s restaurants in the UK had previously been offering free drinks to NHS workers as thanks for their hard work in fighting the virus on the front line.
Last night, March 22, chief executive Paul Pomroy said:
Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult and therefore we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23 March.
We have not taken this decision lightly and know that our restaurants have been playing an important role in the community providing hundreds of thousands of free drinks to frontline health and social workers and emergency services personnel.
But I have been clear throughout this that we would only continue to operate whilst it was safe for our people and together with our franchisees, we feel now is the time to make this decision to temporarily close.
I want to thank every single one of our 135,000 employees. I am so proud of them all for adapting so quickly to a constantly evolving work environment, taking every step to keep our customers, couriers and teams safe and looking after each other so very well.
As a result of the closure, McDonald’s annual Monopoly promotion is being paused until later in the year.
McDonald’s has becoming part of a long line of businesses forced to close its doors in a bid to try and prevent the spreading of the flu-like virus.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
