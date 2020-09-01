Meat Substitute Start-Up Hopes 3D-Printed Steak Will Revolutionise Food Industry Yahoo Finance/YouTube/3DPrint.com/YouTube

An Israeli meat substitute company has developed a faux steak in a bid to ease the environmental damage the meat industry has on Earth.

The faux meat industry has been on the rise in recent years, with the likes of meat-free sausages and burgers hitting the shops, but this will be the first-ever faux steak.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO of Redefine Meat, the company behind the venture, is hoping to create enough 3D printers so the company can produce 250kg of the steak alternative a day, with the intention of replacing the high demand for cows.

Cows Pexels

As per Redefine Meat‘s website, one billion cows are used to meet the demand for their meat with the animals consuming more fresh drinking water than the whole of the human population on Earth. Cows also produce more environmental pollution than all the cars in use worldwide and consume enough food to feed billions of humans.

But can fake steak be as good as the real thing? Well, they seem to think so. The company promises that its product will have the same taste, texture and appearance of a real steak but it will be completely animal-free. The recipe contains soy and pea proteins, coconut fat and sunflower oil, among other ingredients, reported Business Insider.

Redefine Meat describes its technology as ‘proprietary 3D meat modeling, food formulations and food printing technology to deliver a new category of complex-matrix “meat” in a cost effective and scalable way’.

It also promises its product will have a 95% lower environmental impact than the traditional meat industry and will also be more affordable.

Speaking about his innovative idea, Ben-Shitrit said:

Since day one of the company, we have been working on creating a tasty and affordable plant-based alternative to steaks, one of the most cherished food products and the driver of the entire meat industry. To enable mass adoption, we knew that creating an alternative meat product that was both high in quality and nutritional composition would require new technologies and production processes never seen before in the food industry.

Redefine Meat

The company is hoping to debut the steaks in high-end restaurants in Israel, Switerzland and Germany by the end of the year, but it will be a while before the steaks are sold on a wider scale.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before it’s hitting supermarket shelves, because I’m definitely intrigued to give it a try.