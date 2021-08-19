American Man Divides Opinion After Reviewing British Snacks

ajslambino/TikTok

A brave American man has caused an absolute ruckus after posting divisive reviews of classic British snacks.

AJ Slambino, from Atlanta, Georgia has sampled an array of British chocolate bars, giving a positive verdict on the likes of Boost (which he declared ‘absolutely amazing’), Star Bar (‘almost like a Milky Way chewy […] but this tastes way better’) and Ferrero Rocher (‘this is like love!’)

Wine Gums received a bit more of a mixed review, with AJ declaring he liked the taste but feared they would rip his teeth out. A follow-up bag of Fruit Pastilles fared better – as indeed they should – with AJ hailing them as ‘sugary goodness right here’.

Check out one of his reviews below:

Some snacks didn’t go down too well at all, and I for one was horrified to see comforting coffee break fave Hobnobs likened to ‘sawdust’. As one commenter noted, they really need to be dipped in some sort of hot beverage to be fully appreciated.

Staple sandwich filler Branston Pickle also went down like a lead balloon, with a disgusted AJ describing the chutney as having the ‘worst smell ever’. In fact, he was so repulsed by the taste that the video ends with him spitting it out altogether, much to the outrage of British commenters.

One person commented they were ‘afraid we can no longer let you come to Britain now, ever’, while another urged him to try it again with proper cheddar, not the ‘plastic orangey American stuff’.

Commenters were also alarmed by AJ referring to a bag of Monster Munch as ‘chips’, a categorisation which just doesn’t sit right in the British soul.

The nation’s blood pressure was further raised after AJ’s lacklustre description of the snack as being ‘better than I thought it would be’. As we all know, Monster Munch is a God tier crisp and labelling it as merely ‘okay’ simply just doesn’t capture one of the most satisfying snacking experiences imaginable.

You can find out more about AJ and his various snack opinions here.

