American Woman’s Attempt At Roast Dinner Horrifies Brits

The biggest lesson I learnt was to never skip mashed potatoes, because everyone was shocked that I didn’t have that included – but it’s an awful lot of carbs if you have roast potato as well.

I had one person comment saying if I was ever in the UK to swing by for a proper roast. It went down really well with my family and they really enjoyed it, but if they think I’m making that every week then they’ve got another thing coming.

What I don’t understand is how on earth Brits have the time to make this every week; it’s the type of meal we have for public holidays like Thanksgiving, not just because it’s the weekend.