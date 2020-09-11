Annoy Your Friends By Printing Your Face On A Japanese Pancake li na stores

Remember that weird gimmick when everyone started printing their own face on duvet covers, pajamas and suitcases as gifts for friends and significant others?

Advert

Well, it seems like we haven’t quite seen the last of that bizarre (and slightly possessive, let’s be real) trend.

Yep, you can now get your face printed on a pancake. Well, you can get your face printed on a dorayaki, which is a Japanese traditional pancake usually filled with red bean paste.

Annoy Your Friends By Printing Your Face On A Japanese Pancake li na stores

The face dorayakis were launched by Japanese retailer li na stores in a bid to help people stay in touch with each other during the pandemic, according to 9Gag.

Advert

Anyone can get their face – or anyone else’s face for that matter – painted on the round treats, and you can even get text printed on them too.

All you have to do, is purchase an order from li na’s online store, before sending the photo of your choice via email. The pancakes come in packs of five and cost 3,240 Japanese Yen (£23.84). Sure, they’re not as cheap as regular pancakes, but who can put a price on a creepy personalised gift?

Annoy Your Friends By Printing Your Face On A Japanese Pancake li na stores

Sadly, you can only get your hands on some of the face dorayakis if you actually live in Japan, which is a bit of a bummer for anyone who wanted to firmly make their existence known to a loved one.

I do have to say, though, wouldn’t it be great if they made them in an Oreo-style, or Ben and Jerry’s with a cookie dough filling? Just a thought, sweet companies. Just a thought.