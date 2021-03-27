Anti-Vaxxers Are Angry Over Krispy Kreme’s Free Doughnut With Vaccine Offer

PA Images

Krispy Kreme has come under fire from anti-vaxxers after offering free doughnuts to anyone with a coronavirus vaccine.

For many people with an affinity for sugary treats, the prospect of being able to get a free doughnut every single day for the rest of the year simply by having a potentially life-saving vaccine is a pretty sweet deal.

Krispy Kreme began its promotion on Monday, March 22, announcing that any customer who showed their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card would be eligible to receive one of its Original Glazed doughnuts for free.

Though customers are limited to one free doughnut per day, the free treats are available to every vaccinated person in the US until the beginning of 2022, meaning no one should be left out and those who want to make the most of the promotion can do so by making daily visits to their local store.

Naturally, this promotion was met with a wealth of praise by Krispy Kreme fans who have received – or who plan to receive – the coronavirus vaccine, but there are some people out there who have criticised the scheme.

Some anti-vaxxers responded to Krispy Kreme’s Facebook post about the free doughnuts to argue the company was discriminating against those who don’t want to be vaccinated, while other commenters responded with misinformation about the vaccines.

One commenter wrote, ‘Wow KK, I didn’t know you were discriminating against people who feel it’s their body, their choice to not get a rushed experimental shot from the government!? That’s like saying if you are straight you get a free donut!’

Another responded, ‘Looks like you are part of indoctrination [sic] of American citizens. If we’re good and follow along we get presents. Soon we can get all kinds of free stuff if we go along with getting micro-chipped too, is that how it’s going to work?’

What many anti-vaxxers failed to note was that Krispy Kreme attempted to pre-empt accusations of discrimination by addressing vaccine hesitancy in its FAQ about the offer, stating, ‘If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start.’

Speaking to Vice about the backlash, public health and family medicine physician Dr. Julie Graves indicated that it’s no surprise the anti-vaxxers are ‘trolling’ the free doughnut idea, saying, ‘That’s what they do.’

She continued, ‘They use their influence, especially online, to convince people not to do what is healthy and appropriate. The anti-vaxxers are great at social media, but they lie.’

Graves went on to express her support for Krispy Kreme’s promotion, noting that while free doughnuts may not be enough to convince anti-vaxxers, the promotion may ‘tip the scales’ for those who are on the fence.