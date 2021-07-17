Aubergine Growers Are Demanding Their Emoji Back
In recent years, the aubergine has become far better known for its cheeky phallic implications than for its nutritional value.
Indeed, if someone was to send you an emoji of an aubergine, you’d know at once what they were suggesting, and it has absolutely nothing to do with rustling up a delicious moussaka.
Now aubergine growers are trying to reclaim the vegetable, and want shoppers to appreciate it the way it was intended to be appreciated.
Matthew Simon from Glinwell PLC, the largest aubergine grower in the UK, said:
It’s great that the aubergine emoji is associated with such fun times and that it is used so widely. But with aubergines on the up, so to speak, we’d love British shoppers to enjoy cooking with aubergines too!
We are growing enough of this tasty veg to satisfy everyone who wants some, so my message to Brits is get shopping and cooking and don’t forget to use the aubergine emoji when posting your aubergine dishes, I can’t wait to see what you come up with.
In 2020, UK aubergine sales in the UK soared to historic highs, rising by three times more than the overall veg category in the 12 months leading up to May 2021, so it’s clear there’s a lot of love for this famously flirty veg.
Deputy Emoji Officer of Emojipedia.org, Keith Broni, said:
The original intention was indeed to represent the vegetable. Emoji users have subsequently decided that the aubergine’s phallic appearance could be utilised as a visual metaphor. This has now become the aubergine emoji’s predominant meaning in global digital messaging.
Emoji’s are so popular within sexting as they add emotional context to digital messaging. When used in sexting, emojis can channel how we communicate lust and desire through our voices and bodies – adding additional friskiness to innuendo or dirty talk through visual metaphor.
Shoppers are now being encouraged to support this campaign by popping an aubergine in their basket this weekend (no innuendo intended) with the veg widely available in most UK supermarkets for around 80p.
