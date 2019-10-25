Bar Hiring Someone To Eat Kebabs And Paying £500

thebotanistuk/Instagram

Easy money! A bar chain with locations all across the UK is hiring someone to eat their kebabs.

The Botanist, which has 19 branches nationwide, will pay one lucky gannet the crisp sum of £500 to chow down on the four new hanging kebabs being added to their menu.

So, don’t be expecting your greasy, filthy (extremely tasty) doner kebabs. In the immortal words of Jules Winnifred: ‘This is some serious gourmet shit.’

The Botanist’s new recruit won’t just be financially reimbursed for the munching – the person selected for the opportunity will also receive a year’s free supply of hanging kebabs.

So, what exactly will you be eating if you’re granted the gastronomical treat? You’ll taste the chain’s latest meaty skewers, including chicken and chorizo, five spice duck with hoisin sauce, and surf and turf.

While this isn’t the ideal task for those not keen on eating meat, there’s also a new vegan version made with Tofurkey sausages.

James Scott, executive chef at The Botanist, told Manchester Evening News:

We reviewed our entire vegan offering across our brands, and it was only natural this would lead to a vegan version of our most loved dish. I’m excited for even more people to be able to enjoy our kebabs.

On top of tasting the various kebabs, the successful candidate will also help the staff decide what should be paired with the skewers, from side dishes (chips, surely), to condiments and drinks.

It gets better – you’ll also have the privilege of creating your own, unique hanging kebab, which will be served at the winning candidate’s local Botanist bar next year.

In order to get a hold of your year’s supply, you’ll be able to claim a free hanging kebab meal for two every month in 2020 – plus an additional pancake kebab on Shrove Tuesday.

Alternatively, if you favour the less classy version, head to Nottinghamshire’s Chip Inn where you can get the world’s largest, most unreal kebab.

Caters

Packed with a mighty 5,350 calories, you’ll have to munch through two large portions of chips, a large and small portion of doner meat, as well as a large and small portion of chicken. Did I mention it’s all covered in cheese and curry sauce?

Naturally, it’s wiser to share it among your friends and family – with its size, you could easily feed a family of four. However, if you’re feeling brave, you can tackle it alone for just £22.

If you fancy applying for The Botanist’s kebab-eating opportunity, click here.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]