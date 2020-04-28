Belgians Urged To Eat More Chips While In Quarantine Pixabay/Pxfuel

Belgian potato farmers are calling upon the people for a mighty task amid the outbreak: eat more chips.

Advert

Echoing the situation in many other countries, Belgium’s restaurants and seasonal markets have been halted since mid-March under social distancing measures, with less people eating out than ever.

For the nation’s potato growers’ union, Belgapom, this spells trouble for their livelihood. They need the population’s help – ‘Let’s all eat chips twice a week, instead of just once,’ the union’s Romain Cools pleaded.

Max Pixel

As one of the world’s finest producers of frites, Belgium is responsible for an eye-watering amount of potato products, exporting more than 1.5 tonnes to 100 countries every year. However, right now, 750,000 tonnes of potatoes are sitting in warehouses across the country, undesired as orders continue to fall.

Advert

There is a bittersweet silver lining: Belgapom is set to donate 25 tonnes of its tatties every week to food banks in Flanders, ensuring that at least some of its produce is put to good use.

French Fries Pixabay

Flemish Agriculture Minister Hilde Crevits told The Brussels Times:

Families in poverty will be supplied with fresh, local potatoes every week. A positive action in difficult times. In this way, part of the potato stock will still be used and we can avoid seeing excellent food, for which our farmers have worked so hard, being lost.

Across in Hauts-de-France, the northwestern region of France, a similar crisis is unfolding, with 500,000 tonnes of potatoes awaiting purchase that will most likely perish.

Chips Pringles Blind Deaf Wikimedia Commons

Come on Belgium, take one for the team – eat your chips.