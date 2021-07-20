unilad
Ben & Jerry’s Announce They’ll No Longer Sell Ice Cream In Occupied Palestinian Territory

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Jul 2021 13:28
Ben &amp; Jerry’s Announce They'll No Longer Sell Ice Cream In Occupied Palestinian TerritoryPA Images

Global ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has announced it will no longer sell its products in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

While there have been ongoing tensions between Palestine and Israel for decades, protests erupted in Jerusalem in April after six Arab families were removed from a neighbourhood in favour of Israeli settlers.

The West Bank and East Jerusalem have long been under Israeli control, but the country’s decisions to build settlements on contested land has further strained its relationship with Palestine.

Palestinian girl (PA)PA Images

In the wake of the recent protests, violence broke out between the two countries which has caused dozens of civilians to lose their lives and almost 60,000 to those their homes from airstrikes.

As of May, over 200 people had died as a result of the conflict.

A ceasefire was announced between Israel and Gaza on May 21 and appears to still be in place.

Following the devastating events that have unfolded, Ben & Jerry’s has announced it will no longer sell its products in OPT.

Ben &amp; Jerry's Ice cream (PA)PA Images

A statement issued by the ice cream manufacturer yesterday, July 19, read:

We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.

We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year.

While it will cease its sales in OPT, Ben & Jerry’s said it will continue to sell ice cream in Israel ‘through a different arrangement’.

