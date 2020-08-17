Bernard Matthews Confirms Turkey Twizzlers Are Returning This Week
Bernard Matthews’ famous Turkey Twizzlers are set to make a return this week after 15 years.
The uniquely-shaped frozen food were a huge hit in the 1990s and early 2000s, but following campaigns by chef Jamie Oliver, they were taken off the shelves and stopped being served at schools. Oliver had pointed out they only contained 34% turkey meat.
But now they’re finally making a return, with Bernard Matthews insisting the food is now healthier than before, with double the product’s turkey meat content.
Bernard Matthew’s marketing director David Leigh said:
We have been discussing the return of the Twizzler for some time. Obviously we’d like the product to go into schools, but for the minute, we’ve focused on going into what I guess you’d call mass market retail.
If you look at our product now and let’s say you compared, say, two pork sausages to two Twizzlers, there’s 83% more saturated fat in two average pork sausages compared to two Twizzlers.
So we have spent a lot of time making sure that we are delivering a healthy, a significantly healthier, product than it was before. It is very much a different product.
The new and improved version of Turkey Twizzlers will hit shops on Thursday, August 20, and will come in two flavours: original tangy tomato, and chilli cheese. Making it even better, each Twizzler is only 87 calories.
I’ll take two boxes of each.
