Brits Divided Over Eating Yorkshire Puddings With Christmas Dinner

Let’s face it, there’s nothing more divisive than a Christmas dinner. There are just so many things that could go wrong.

Take, for example, Uncle Paul, who is almost definitely going to mention what a great job Boris is doing before criticising Stormzy for his (100% correct) comments about the racism problem that exists in Britain.

Politics aside though – which won’t be an easy task after a glass (or 10) of Prosecco tomorrow, trust me – there’s one thing which will apparently divide Brits the most at the dinner table. And it’s the small matter of Yorkshire puddings.

Specifically, should they be a part of Christmas dinner or not? If you want my opinion – and if you don’t, I’m giving it to you anyway – they absolutely should not.

Yorkshire puds are great and all, but they’re quite clearly for normal, everyday roast dinners rather than the ultimate festive feast. I’m sorry, but the truth hurts.

It seems not everyone agrees though, with people on social media getting into a heated discussion about the issue for weeks now – and it still hasn’t been resolved, even the day before Christmas.

One person – a Yorkshireman, so some would say he had the final say on the matter – wrote: ‘As a Yorkshireman and true lover of Yorkshire puddings I can say that thet [sic] do not belong on Christmas Dinner!’

While another strongly disagreed, writing: ‘A good Yorkshire Pudding is a work of art and could be eaten at anytime in any place. Why would anyone NOT want a Yorkie with Christmas dinner?’

Another said it ‘shouldn’t be questioned’, adding: ‘Yorkshire pudding should be a part of every Sunday dinner, especially a Christmas dinner!’ while another wholeheartedly disagreed, writing: ‘I personally think that Yorkshire puddings are disgusting and I would never serve them to anyone. I could never put anyone through that misery!’

As a Yorkshireman and true lover of Yorkshire puddings I can say that thet do not belong on Christmas Dinner! — Ryan Walker (@Walkey1990) December 23, 2019

A roast is not complete without a Yorkshire pud, be it Christmas, Sunday or Thanksgiving. — Emily @ Dead Winter's Night (@DeadWintersNigh) December 22, 2019

This might be strange, but does anyone else have Yorkshire Pudding with Christmas lunch? Maybe it's my Yorkshire roots but it's something that's usual for me. But is it quite unusual at Christmas?! Am I in the minority?#YorkshirePuddings #Christmas pic.twitter.com/pEPtHMCpxP — Lincolnshire Blogger (@lincsblogger) December 17, 2019

Yorkshire pud has no business being on Christmas dinner plate. — Alastair Whitelaw L30 Relational Systems (@alastairRP) December 18, 2019

As you can see, opinion is pretty split on the matter, with nobody appearing to sit on the fence even slightly. It’s either one or the other, and to be honest I’m all here for it.

But if we’re to listen to BBC America’s Anglophenia – which, for the sake of this argument we will – a Yorkshire pud does not belong on a Christmas dinner plate; according to the website, a traditional British Christmas dinner is comprised of a roast turkey, roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, stuffing, pigs in blankets, sprouts and gravy.

Which all sounds absolutely bloody delicious. Now if you’ll just excuse me while I go and eat all the food in the cupboard, all this talk of food has made me hungry.

