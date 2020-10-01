Brooklyn Pizzeria Will Look You Straight In Your Eyes And Tell You ‘Comforting Words’ For $1

Pizzeria Will Look You Straight In Eyes And Tell You 'Comforting Words' For $1 Pexels

As if pizza wasn’t the ultimate comfort food already, this New York City pizzeria is upping the ante.

We’ve all been there: you’re slumped on your sofa, dejected, exhausted after a tough bout of life. It’s just been one of those days where anything and everything either goes wrong or gets your back up, leaving you with lingering scowl. Lord have mercy on anyone who asks, ‘How was your day?’

You resort to your ultimate cure: binge-watching Netflix, whether it be Friends, The Office, How I Met Your Mother or some other sitcom. Of course, you need to soothe your belly too – enter a big, fat, cheesy pizza.

If you happen to live in Brooklyn, Vinnie’s Pizzeria may be your restaurant of choice. Now, sandwiched between a Large Cheese Pizza and an Elote Pizza, there’s a new category: ‘Positive Reinforcement’, where you can order a side of ‘Comforting Words’.

The menu explains:

For $1, our delivery driver will look you straight in the eyes and tell you ‘EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY AND YOU’RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN’

Since announcing the new item on its Instagram, Vinnie’s post has racked up more than 4,600 likes, with one user writing, ‘There is nothing more in this world that I want but the $1.00 reassurance from Vinnies. Thank Baby Cheeses for you.’

Another user commented, ‘Not all hero’s wear capes… they deliver pizza.’ A third wrote, ‘Hello, I’d like to place an order for all of my friends.’ Fellow pizza company Tony Baloney’s also wrote, ‘We f*cking love you guys.’