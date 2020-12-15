unilad
Burger King Advertising Independent Restaurants For Free During Tier 3

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 Dec 2020 15:29
With much of the UK being under tier 3 lockdown restrictions, Burger King has announced it will be advertising independent restaurants for free.

Under tier 3 restrictions, restaurants and pubs have had to close their doors and can only remain open for takeaways.

The ongoing restrictions has left many independent restaurants struggling, so in a bid to help them out, the fast food giant is going to advertise their businesses on its Instagram page, which boasts almost two million followers.

Burger King announced the news on its Twitter page yesterday, December 14, with a statement headed, ‘There’s more to life than the Whopper.’

PA Images

Part of the message read, ‘As we head into tier 3 across more parts of the country, it’s clear independent restaurants need all our support. So, we’ve decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants.’

Burger King will be doing this until restaurants are allowed to open their doors once again. Companies who want to be advertised have been told to share a picture of their ‘signature dish’ on Instagram with the hashtag ‘#WhopperAndFriends’.

By tomorrow, December 16, more than 34 million people in England will be under tier 3 restrictions, according to the Independent. This comes after it was announced that London was to be moved into the highest tier immediately as of yesterday, December 14.

According to the World Cities Culture Forum, there are more than 18,000 restaurants in the capital city, so the new restrictions will be a huge blow for the hospitality sector.

Hats off to Burger King for helping out other companies throughout these difficult times.

