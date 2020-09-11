Burger King Is Testing A Chocolate Whopper Burger King/YouTube

Burger King is famous for its, well, burgers, but the company might have taken things a bit too far with the introduction of a chocolate-covered Whopper.

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to burger toppings, whether you stick with a simple cheese and ketchup, throw in some bacon, lettuce and burger sauce, or really push the boat out with pulled pork or beef brisket.

On the whole though, most people would probably agree that whatever you choose to top your burger with, it would still be of the savoury category.

Burger Pixabay

So Burger King’s decision to throw chocolate in the mix is really quite unusual, and it will no doubt divide customers.

The chocolate Whopper is being introduced in Taiwan, with an Instagram post explaining that the roast beef patty is topped with chocolate sauce and peanut butter.

The Instagram user added:

The sweetness of the peanuts over the chocolate is unexpectedly delicious. It is worth coming to try it during the opening period.

Burger King teased the arrival of the Chocolate Whopper a couple of years ago in a video shared on YouTube, though its April Fool’s Day arrival date made clear the company wasn’t really considering its introduction at the time. Evidently, things change.

The burger shown in the video was topped with candied syrup, used to impersonate the ketchup, as well as a range of other sweet items made to mimic a Whopper’s traditional toppings.

The combination of sweet and salty has proved very popular with other food items, such as popcorn or bacon and maple syrup, but I’m not sure the world is quite ready for a burger topped with chocolate sauce.

Only time will tell if the chocolate Whopper will be picked up worldwide, but I wouldn’t bet on it!