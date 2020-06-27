Burger King Mexico Changes Its Name In Support Of Pride Month

Burger King Changes Its Name In Support Of Pride Month Burger King Mexico/Facebook/PA Images

Burger King Mexico has changed its name to Burger Queer and adopted new, rainbow-patterned branding in support of Pride Month.

The social media pages for the Mexican branch of the fast food chain changed their look yesterday, June 26, in an effort to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and recognise the month-long event, which takes place in June.

The company incorporated the celebration into its own branding as it posted a new Facebook cover photo, patterned with multi-coloured moustaches in the same shape of that on the face of the Burger King logo, and with the words ‘your way’ written in Spanish over the top.

Burger King adopts rainbow logo and changes name to Burger Queer for Pride Month Burger King Mexico/Facebook

Companies are often known to adopt rainbow-themed logos in support of Pride events, though Burger King took things one step further by choosing to change its name, making it abundantly clear that it was celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Burger King Mexico added a temporary profile picture with a new, updated logo that read ‘Burger Queer’; the words encompassed between a burger bun.

Alongside their new branding, the company encouraged people to come in and order one of its products in order to ‘receive the crown of the #BurgerQueer Pride in a very special packaging.’

The decision to change its name has been met with mixed responses. While the move was made with good intentions, some people questioned whether the name ‘Burger Queer’ was really necessary.

One Twitter user wrote:

alright everyone. it’s gone too far. let’s wrap it up

Another commented:

See I hate rainbow capitalism but at the same time I really am a burger queer

A third showed their support for the change, writing:

best pride branding ever?

Numerous Twitter users drew attention to the fact the company’s new profile picture was ‘temporary’, indicating that though it was happy to show off its new name for Pride Month, it would eventually be returning to the original Burger King.

One person responded:

emphasis on temporary

While another wrote:

the « temporary » is sending me

Only time will tell if Burger Queer sticks around after Pride Month comes to an end, and while some people may be glad to see the branding return to normal I’m sure there will be others who will choose to adopt the name for good.

Pride Month is celebrated in June in honour of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan; a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the US.