Burger King Store Swaps All Meat For 100% Vegan Products

A Burger King restaurant has scrapped all of its meat products for a limited time in order to cater for vegans, vegetarians and those looking to try plant-based alternatives.

The store only opened its doors on Monday, June 7, and will remain as what it describes as the world’s first plant-based Burger King restaurant until Friday, June 11.

There will be no meat products available throughout the week, with the restaurant instead offering up plant-based versions of its signature Whopper and Chicken Royale burgers, as well as plant-based nuggets and a new plant-based Whopper Wrap.

Burger King has partnered with meat-free brand The Vegetarian Butcher to create the menu for the new store, located in Cologne, Germany, and while all of the alternative meat products served during the takeover are plant-based, the fast food chain has noted that some items on the menu may contain cheese and mayonnaise, making them suitable for vegetarians but not vegans.

The Vegetarian Butcher describes itself as being ‘all about replicating that moreish taste and texture you get from meat, whilst being better for the planet and kinder to animals’.

In an effort to entice a wide range of people to the store, Burger King stresses that the plant-based products ensure ‘everyone gets their money’s worth’, whether ‘vegetarians, flexitarians or meat lovers’.

The move comes as part of the company’s dedication to creating vegan-friendly alternatives and help contribute to a greener future and cut its carbon footprint by using less beef.

Earlier this year, UK CEO Alasdair Murdoch told iNews up to 50% of Burger King UK’s menu could be plant-based within the next 10 years, explaining, ‘Over time the amount of beef that we are selling as a proportion of our total sales is reducing.’

Discussing how the introduction of plant-based alternatives could impact the menu, he said, ‘When we bring in a plant-based product… there is probably an equal and opposite reaction where we are taking something else off. Are there going to be less meat products? Ultimately, you would say yes.’

While the introduction of the temporarily meat-free Burger King is new, customers in Germany have been able to order The Vegetarian Butcher’s vegan chicken nuggets since they were added to the menu in September 2020.

According to VegNews, the soy-based nuggets are cooked in a fryer separate to the one used for meat products and served with vegan dipping sauces.

Germany’s Burger King also offers the Rebel Whopper, which features a plant-based patty also made by The Vegetarian Butcher.

Featured Image Credit: Burger King/PA Images