Burger King Urges People To Buy McDonald’s To Save Restaurant Industry
In one of the most unlikely of alliances, two of the fast food industry’s giants have put aside their rivalry and seemingly come together.
Burger King and McDonald’s are regarded as fast food staples across the globe, with more Big Macs and Whoppers sold each day than you could visualise. 2020 has proven a strange year for many reasons – and now it’s seen these one of these big guns come out in support of the other ahead of the impending second lockdown.
Burger King sent a ripple through Twitter today when it posted, ‘We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either,’ and added a statement to its tweet to its nearly 59,000 UK followers.
Team Burger King UK sent out a heartfelt message not only to McDonald’s, but to its other competitors, including KFC and Pizza Hut.
The statement of support read:
We never thought we’d be asking you to do this. Just like we never thought we’d be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Leon… or any other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast).
We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.
So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway, or drive thru.
It cheekily conclude the announcement with, ‘Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is not such a bad thing either.’
The post has been well received, with more than 10,000 retweets and 25,000 likes since it was posted this lunchtime, November 2.
Coronavirus restrictions have affected countless food businesses, both big and small, so it’s good to see giants like BK offering an olive branch during national time of need.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Food, Burger King, Fast food, McDonalds, Now