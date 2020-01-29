Café Rouge’s Cheese Suite In London Hotel Officially Opens Today

Cafe Rouge Cheese Suite In London Hotel Officially Opens Today Supplied

The world’s first cheese-themed hotel suite has officially opened its doors and comes complete with cheese boardgames, cheese soap and giant cheese installations. Sounds gouda to me!

For cheese lovers, it surely is the hotel suite to roule them all.

The un-brie-lievable suite is located in Camden, London and has been created by the hotel Café Rouge as a ‘homage to fromage’, to coincide with the hotel’s cheese-filled winter menu, which features Breaded Camembert, Three-Cheese Croques, a Beef Bourguignon Burger and a Cheese Afternoon Tea. Could life get much feta?

Take a look around the suite here:

The aptly-named ‘Cheese Suite’ is draped from head to toe in cheese-themed décor, with cheesy bedding, wheel-shaped cushions, and wallpaper covered with the stinky snack.

Of course, the room wouldn’t be complete without some actual, edible cheese. Luckily, those in charge have got that part covered as they’ve installed a ‘cheese hotline delivery service’ into the suite, allowing guests to request cheese whenever they want. Sounds like a cheese dream straight out of Wallace and Gromit…

World's first cheese-themed hotel suite opens Supplied

Café Rouge has also filled the mini bar with wine and stocked up on an ample supply of crackers to keep your cheese company, so there’s no need to worry about going hungry or thirsty during your stay.

Obviously, if you camembert the sight or smell of cheese then this isn’t the place for you, but if your go-to after dinner treat is a cheese board then the suite is sure to make all your cheesy dreams come true.

The best part is, you don’t need a lot of cheddar to be a guest at the suite because Café Rouge is offering a free one-night stay for guests. All you have to do is apply at the website to be in with a chance of winning a night of pure swiss. (Swiss = bliss; sorry, I’m trying my best here.)

Cheese-themed cushions in cheese-themed hotel suite Supplied

Any proceeds raised through donations are set to go to a gouda cause as they will be donated to charity partner The Prince’s Trust.

Jacqueline Fletcher, head of marketing at Café Rouge, spoke about the launch of the Cheese Suite, saying:

We always want to cater to the appetite of our customers, and we know that there’s a real hunger for cheese-based dishes after serving over 20,000 Cheese Afternoon Teas since launching in 2018. So, we wanted to give the nation somewhere new and exciting to be totally immersed in one of their favourite foods in none other than a cheese themed hotel, while also trying some of our winter dishes from the comfort of the sofa.

Cheese soap in cheese-themed hotel suite Supplied

In queso you find yourself sick of the sight of cheese after spending a night surrounded by the snack, the hotel has been kind enough to throw in a Café Rouge voucher entitling lucky Cheese Suite guests to a meal for two, at a time and location of their choice.

The competition is open now, January 29, and will close at 23:59 on February 6, so you better get cracking if you want to be in with a chance of winning!

You can apply to stay at the Cheese Suite here.