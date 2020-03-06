California Guy Eats 32 Big Macs In One Sitting To Set New World Record

I always wanted to do Big Macs and really push myself to see how many I could eat. I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I’d end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid.

Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald’s every time. And it’s crazy, when I drive by that McDonald’s I still kinda just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it’s weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa.