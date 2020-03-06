California Guy Eats 32 Big Macs In One Sitting To Set New World Record
A guy has broken the world record for the most Big Macs eaten in one sitting after eating 32 of the delicious things.
Joey Chestnut, who’s already known for tackling big eating challenges, took on this most recent quest by scoffing a whopping 32 Big Macs, costing him an eye-watering $200.
The 36-year-old competitive eater devoured the popular McDonald’s burgers in 38 minutes and 15 seconds, breaking the record, as well as, presumably, heavy meat sweats.
According to Chestnut, the meal was equivalent to 15.36lbs and 18,016 calories.
He currently stands in the number one spot on the Major League Eating‘s (MLE) table. Chestnut is thought to hold at least 23 world records.
Following his most recent challenge, Chestnut said:
I always wanted to do Big Macs and really push myself to see how many I could eat. I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I’d end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid.
Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald’s every time. And it’s crazy, when I drive by that McDonald’s I still kinda just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it’s weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa.
You can watch the video of him taking on the challenge here:
The world record holder first entered the competitive eating scene back in 2005, when he entered a deep fried asparagus eating contest. I swear Americans will deep fry anything.
The same year, Joey set a new world record for downing 32.5 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 minutes at the Arizona State Fair, as part of the GoldenPalace.net World Grilled Cheese Eating Championship circuit.
Prior to his Big Mac eating record, Joey’s most recent accomplishment was in July 2019, when he won his 12th title at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, eating no less than 71 hot dogs.
How this guy isn’t the size of a house, I’ll never know.
Apparently Chestnut ‘trains’ for his competitions by fasting and by stretching his stomach with milk, water and protein supplements. Interesting.
If you fancy seeing him in action, the next Major League Eating competition is at the El Croquetazo At Calle Ocho Music Festival, March 15. Chestnut currently holds the record for the competition having eaten 185 Catalina croquetas.
