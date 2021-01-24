Candy Company Paying Chocolate-Lovers $30 An Hour To Eat Treats
A Canadian candy company is advertising an absolute treat of a job posting, offering those with a sweet tooth the opportunity to sample sweets for a tasty $30 an hour.
Candy Fun House is looking for both full time and part time candy and chocolate taste testers – or to give them their scientific term, ‘Candyologists’ – to try out a range of confectionary products.
Although no experience is necessary, hopeful applicants should be over the age of 18 and living in either Canada or the US. They will also need a high school diploma, no allergies and to be ‘passionate about confectionary and exploring unreleased and existing products’.
According to the job description:
Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry.
The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options.
This is a remote position with a range of reponsibilities, including to ‘taste samples objectively’ and to ‘consider aspects of taste, texture, and quality’.
In order to be in with a shot yourself, you can apply here by February 15. All the very best of luck to you!
