Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Launched His Own Gin

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 Nov 2020 09:13

Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Launched His Own Gin

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s rise to stardom is pretty much the best thing to come out of 2020.

But, if you thought the centenarian hero, who raised more than £33 million for the NHS, had any plans to slow down, you’re sadly mistaken.

The 100-year-old is releasing his own gin, just in time for Christmas, in a bid to raise yet more money for charity, The Captain Tom Foundation.

Tom Moore

Sir Tom has teamed up with Dougie Lampkin MBE, who is a family friend and one of the founders of Otterbeck Distillery in Yorkshire.

The festive gin has notes of rosemary and thyme, inspired by the herbs grown in his own Yorkshire garden during his childhood, which makes it even more wholesome.

Motorcycle Trials World Champion Dougie and Sir Tom became friends while making the ITV film A Day in the Life of Captain Tom, where they discovered a mutual love of the Yorkshire Dales.

Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Launched His Own Gin

During a conversation between the friends, Sir Tom joked that he would love to have his own gin one day, and together, the pair have made it happen.

‘It is an amazing privilege to be working with Captain Sir Tom and his foundation which supports some incredible charities; We’re delighted to be able to do our bit to help support such worthwhile causes,’ said Nicola Lampkin, founder of Otterbeck Distillery.

‘Captain Sir Tom has captured the imagination of the world and we’re proud to have distilled a very special gin with a very special man.’

Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Launched His Own Gin

Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, added:

On behalf of Captain Sir Tom and family we are delighted to be in partnership with Otterbeck Distillery and sincerely look forward to our journey together.

We feel an electric connection to Yorkshire so working with a gin based here is so special to us as we continue to build our family legacy and celebrate our heritage.

All of the proceeds made by the gin will go to the Captain Tom Foundation. You can buy yours here.

