Cheesecake Voted Britain's Favourite Cake In National Cake Day Poll NeedPix/PickPik

What do you think makes a cake? For me, I think flour, eggs, sugar, butter, a bit of time in the oven and maybe some buttercream or icing on top – but it seems not everyone is on the same page.

Today, November 26, marks National Cake Day; a day to celebrate the best bit about birthdays, afternoon teas and coffee mornings. Most people enjoy some form of cake, whether it’s an indulgent chocolate fudge cake or an elegant lemon drizzle, but everyone has their own opinion when it comes to the God-tier treats.

In an attempt to settle the debate about which cake is best, online takeaway platform Foodhub surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out the UK’s favourite cake.

Victoria sponge cake Pixabay

It’s clear that not everyone agrees with my ‘mix all the ingredients and bung it in the oven’ idea of a cake, because the winning cake often doesn’t require an oven at all. With its biscuity base and creamy filling, 43% of Brits voted cheesecake as their favourite, crowning it as the winner.

Cheesecake Pixabay

While this might seem a controversial choice for those who agree with my cake expectations, you’ll be glad to know that many of the other top choices are more fitting. Chocolate cake narrowly lost out on the top spot as it received 41% of the vote, followed by Victoria sponge with 32%, brownie with 31%, and lemon cake rounding out the top five with 30%.

Things get a bit more questionable with the other top 10 favourites. I’ll accept carrot cake in sixth place, with 29% of the vote, but Bakewell tart and apple pie in seventh and eighth respectively again makes me question Brits’ conceptions of cake.

Chocolate cake Pixabay

Christmas cake, which in my experience is often more alcohol and currants than cake, came in ninth, followed by Black Forest Gateau in 10th place with 22% of the vote.

Though some of the choices might seem odd, there’s no denying that Brits are pretty clued up when it comes to cake. The study revealed that 20% of the nation eats cake every week, with a further 20% saying they now eat it two-to-three times a week.

Four in 10 of the respondents said they eat cake whenever they’re in the mood for it, while 30% choose to save it as a treat for special occasions.

Birthday cake Pixabay

Wil Chung, spokesperson for Foodhub, revealed Brits are willing to spend an average of £2.74 on a slice of cake – though 19% are happy to spend as much as £5 per slice if the cake is good enough.

At those prices, though, it’s no surprise that we’re not that willing to share. Less than half of the respondents said they’d share their last piece of cake with a partner, while only 18% would share it with their child. It’s a good indication of our priorities: sugary goodness over a child’s happiness any day, it seems.

If all this talk of cake has got you craving a slice, then what better time to give in than on National Cake Day? Treat yourself to a mouthwatering fluffy piece of sponge, or even some delectable cheesecake if you’re that way inclined!