Chef Tom Kerridge Ridicules Salt Bae’s Expensive Steak Despite Also Selling Extortionate Steak Himself

Tom Kerridge/Twitter/Alamy

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is facing backlash online after he ridiculed Salt Bae for the price of his steak – despite the fact he also charges sky-high prices.

Social media users had their minds blown this week when a viral picture of a receipt showed the extortionate prices at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in the Park Tower Hotel, London; a newly opened restaurant from internet sensation Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe.

Advert 10

A relatively simple, if treat-worthy, meal of steak and chips could set a customer back a whopping £640, with £630 of that going on the ‘giant tomahawk’ alone, so naturally people were quick to condemn the prices.

Kerridge was among those expressing disapproval as he took to Twitter to share an image of a board apparently placed outside one of his restaurants which read: ‘Tom-ahawk Steak. Not £630.’

The chef was no doubt over the moon at the revelation of Salt Bae’s steak prices after facing his own criticism earlier this month, when he was slammed for offering a sirloin steak for £87 at his pub, The Hand and Flowers.

Advert 10

Though £87 is definitely a lot better than £630, the fact you can get a pretty decent piece of meat from the supermarket for less than £5 meant internet users did not want to let Kerridge off the hook.

After the chef shared his tweet, one Twitter user took it upon themselves to take snapshots of The Hand and Flowers menu and use it as an indication that Kerridge couldn’t brag too much about his prices.

The menu lists prawn scamp at £49 and a portion of chips for a staggering £9 – a huge markup on the 30p potato you can get in your local shop.

Advert 10

The chef defended himself on Twitter after wine expert Guy Woodward quoted the claims The Hand and Flowers is a ‘proper pub’ for ‘everyone to enjoy’ before noting that a side of cabbage alone costs £7.50.

Advert 10

Kerridge wrote: ‘Those prices include everything , VAT and service. No additional service charge at all. Also I pay staff properly and treat their job as a professional career. Perhaps the real cost of dining should be addressed. Unpretentious does not mean cheap. Also, why is profit a bad word?’

He furthered his defence this week as he responded to backlash about his criticism of Salt Bae, writing simply: ‘£87 is not £630 plus service’.