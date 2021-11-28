Chocolate Fan Left Fuming After Auditing Christmas Tins

On first viewing it definitely appears to be a case of Quality Street by name, Inequality Street by nature with a whopping disparity of 12 Caramel Swirls (14.3%) to a measly 4 Green Triangles (4.8%).

Delve a little deeper and the picture is even more bleak for the delicious 3-sided featherweight: Weighing in at just 8.2g each, their 32.8g contribution to the tin represents an even more paltry 4.1% of the overall 800g tin – Hang your heads in shame, Quality Street!

Over at Cadburys things definitely seem to be far more democratic with a top to bottom spread of 10 Golden Barrels and 10 Caramels (13.2% each) to 7 Signature Truffles (9.2%).