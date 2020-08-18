Chocolate Snow Falls On Town After Ventilation Defect At Lindt Factory PA Images

Finally, some good news in 2020: chocolate snow exists. Well, at least it does for the people in one Swiss town, who got to experience the phenomenon for the first time last week.

Advert

Residents of Olten, between Zurich and Basel, got a bit of a shock when fine cocoa powder began snowing down around them after the ventilation system at a local chocolate factory malfunctioned.

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed the news this afternoon, saying there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line of its roasted ‘cocoa nibs’ – fragments of crushed cocoa beans that form the basis of chocolate.

Lindt PA Images

The chocolate powder immediately began to spread around the vicinity of the factory thanks to strong winds on Friday morning, August 14, leaving a fine cocoa dusting.

Advert

The company says just one car was lightly coated with the chocolate fragments, adding that it has offered to pay for any cleaning needed, AP News reports.

However, it hasn’t yet been taken up on the offer – perhaps unsurprisingly. I mean, let’s be fair, if you’re lucky enough to have chocolate snow fall down on you, are you really going to pass up on the opportunity to eat as much of it as you possibly can?

Shortly after the mishap, production at the Lindt & Spruengli factory was able to continue as normal, with the company saying the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment.

The ventilation system has now been repaired, so unfortunately for the residents of Olten it looks like they won’t be getting any more chocolate snow in the foreseeable future.

But hey, at least they got to experience it, if only for a brief period of time.