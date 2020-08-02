Coca-Cola Is Releasing A New Coffee-Infused Soft Drink In The US In 2021 Pixabay/Coca-Cola

Realistically, our two options for a decent caffeine boost in the morning are a cup of coffee or a can of Coke. And let’s face it, the thought of having that much sugar at 7am can sometimes be just a tad much.

So what if I were to tell you that you could enjoy a perfect combination of the two, getting your necessary caffeine intake while enjoying the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola in the meantime?

Well, if you live in the US you’ll soon be able to as Coke is debuting its very own Coca-Cola with Coffee across the country, with the coffee-infused drink expected to hit shelves in January 2021.

Three different flavours – Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel – will be offered in 12-ounce cans, with Dark Blend’s flavour being similar to that of the classic Coke. The only difference is the aftertaste is reportedly closer to sweet coffee.

Whereas a 12oz can of classic Coke has 34mg of caffeine and 140 calories, a can of the same size of Coca-Cola with Coffee has more than double the amount of caffeine (69mg) and half the calories (70) – perfect for those hoping to get a little burst of energy throughout the day.

Coca-Cola with Coffee isn’t the company’s first attempt to get into the caffeine market; in 2006, Coke introduced Coca-Cola Black – a similar product that only lasted two years before being pulled from shelves.

Nancy Quan, the company’s chief technical officer, told CNN Business last year the product failed because it was a ‘trend before its time’. She added: ‘I don’t think people were ready to have a coffee portfolio within the Coca-Cola brand.’

Now, the company is hoping people will be ready and this time around has opted to use more coffee flavouring in the hope of securing fans of both soda and coffee. Jaideep Kibe, the vice president for the Coca-Cola trademark in North America, told Business Insider they see the new drink as a ‘hybrid category’.

‘We’ve got an opportunity to create almost a new sub-category called refreshment coffee,’ Kibe continued. ‘As people have been in lockdown or working from home, there’s a real opportunity to get that boost, that little pick-me-up, whether it’s the slump in the afternoon or mid morning.’

With the loss of office rituals such as gathering around the coffee machine, Kibe said it makes sense for people to instead reach for a can of Coca-Cola with Coffee.

The beverage will hit shelves in the US in January 2021.