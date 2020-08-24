Colin The Caterpillar Chocolate Trifle Recipe Released And It Looks Delicious Marks and Spencer

There is nothing quite like that joyful moment on your birthday when you finally get to have a little nibble on the bottom of Colin the Caterpillar.

Advert

Reliably tasty – and satisfyingly easy to divide into little chocolatey rings – Colin never fails to get the party started.

Now, in honour of Colin’s dirty 30th birthday, Marks and Spencer has released the recipe for Colin Trifle. And it looks utterly scrumptious.

Two words: Colin. Trifle. We’ve turned our Colin the Caterpillar cake into an EPIC chocolate trifle using the NEW Mini… Posted by Marks and Spencer on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Pics of the delightful dessert were shared on the company’s Facebook page, along with the following caption:

Advert

Two words: Colin. Trifle. We’ve turned our Colin the Caterpillar cake into an EPIC chocolate trifle using the NEW Mini Colin Faces in honour of his 30th birthday celebrations (you’re welcome).

The recipe itself is included in the post, but this is essentially a pudding that consists of chocolate and custard being poured over slices of Colin’s wriggly form, finished off with his cheeky face as a decorative topper.

There’s also plenty of fun whipping cream, mini Colin faces and some Jazzie sprinkles, which will no doubt make you feel like it’s your birthday even if you have months to wait.

Colin Trifle Marks & Spencer

The post itself has created quite a stir on Facebook, with Colin’s army of fans pledging to make this trifle in his honour.

One person declared:

Been married 30 years in Oct. I’m going to make one for our celebration.

However, another person noted a fault in the logic of the recipe, remarking:

Advert

Who has ‘leftover Colin the Caterpillar cake?’

Happy Birthday to Colin, a king among cakes.