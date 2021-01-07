Company Will Pay Meat Lover £50,000 Salary To Go Vegan For Three Months Pexels

Are you the type of person who chomps down on a cheeseburger while saying things like ‘you’d have to pay me thousands to give this up!’? Well, one company is willing to take you up on that.

Meal subscription service Vibrant Vegan is on the lookout for the UK’s biggest carnivore in the hopes that they can be persuaded to give up all things meaty in favour of plant-based products for three months.

If you think you could endure a few weeks without bacon, burgers, steak and everything else on the meat aisle, you could be in with the chance of earning yourself the equivalent of a £50,000 salary as well as a supply of vegan ready meals to help ensure you don’t starve over the course of the challenge.

The chosen participant will have to test the vegan products and share their honest thoughts on social media. A registered nutritionist will be on hand to help plan plant-based meals, while a chef will also be available to help the former carnivore adjust.

If you successfully make it to the end of the three months without sneaking some chicken nuggets or giving in to a cube of cheese, Vibrant Vegan will offer one final test: could you say goodbye to meat for the rest of 2021?

If you think the answer’s yes, the company will offer a lifetime supply of their meals, worth £100,000, in exchange for evidence of continued veganism posted on social media and supplied through a food diary.

To be in with a chance of taking part in the challenge, you can apply via the Vibrant Vegan website here. Applications close on January 25 before the challenge begins in February, so make your final meaty meals count!