Cop Bites Into Razor Blade Buried In Deli Sandwich

PA Images/NBC 4 New York

Imagine biting into a delicious sandwich you’d been looking forward to all day, only to feel something sharp and painful in your mouth as soon as you do.

That’s exactly what happened to one NYPD officer recently, who found a razor blade buried in a sandwich he bought from a speciality food store in Queens.

According to a police spokesperson, the police officer – who has not been identified – bought the sandwich at Bon Appetit in Rockaway Park at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday, December 5.

You can find out more about this story below:

After taking a bite, he reportedly immediately realised something was wrong as he had a cut inside his mouth. The spokesperson said it was then he found the blade.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to treat the cut, where he was treated and then released. A DNA sample taken from the blade is currently being tested, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say there have been no known past issues at the deli, with Bon Appetit pledging full cooperation with the NYPD in its investigation. The deli also said it would offer up any surveillance footage that may help the investigation.

A grainy picture obtained by NBC 4 New York shows what appears to be some bread, with a silver razor blade clearly evident next to it.

NBC 4 New York

The store’s management issued a statement on Friday afternoon offering its ‘deepest apologies’ to the officer involved in the ‘unfortunate incident’.

The statement read:

In our experience, the NYPD officers of the 100th and 101st precincts have been an exemplary example of professionalism and service to not only our business but to our local community in the Rockaways, Queens, and New York City at large. If given the opportunity, the management of Bon Appetit would like to personally apologise to the officer and the rest of the local law enforcement community.

The statement went on to say Bon Appetit takes great pride in its food and always strives to leave customers satisfied. It said it was disturbed and ‘deeply concerned’ by the razor incident.

To repeat: The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers. A sandwich bought at a Queens deli on Thurs. contained a razor blade that cut the inside of a @NYPDCT cop’s mouth. He’ll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway. pic.twitter.com/nljW9Er2Uw — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 6, 2019

The deli’s management said they use a ‘variety of tools’ to prepare their food, but added: ‘None should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption.’ The store will be conducting an international investigation.

Meanwhile, the NYPD says their investigation is also ongoing.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]