County Durham Man Becomes Unofficial British Jaffa Cake Eating Champion After Eating 36 In Three Minutes

I’m absolutely over the moon to launch the British Eating League after creating some of the worlds biggest dishes here at the pub.

We saw one man eat over 1,600 calories in three minutes, which shows that the competition put there for speed eating is high.

Eating is a sport and I’m proud to chair both the eating league and Ultimate Eating Championship to bring competitive eating to venues all across the country.

Every event is overseen by the UK Competitive Eating Organisation which supports with safety planning, rules and guidance to ensure every event is safe for all.