David Beckham's Bangers And Mash Dinner Is Grossing People Out David Beckham/Instagram

Bangers and mash is quintessential British grub. Of course, there are just a couple of things David Beckham thinks are missing from the dish – coleslaw and beans.

Listen, I don’t like to judge. I’ve eaten some horrid things in my time, and my intake of food probably isn’t the classiest. But every man has his limit; there’s only so much madness one can endure without feeling nauseous.

There’s no two ways about it: David Beckham is a football legend. However, eating a heaving plate of bangers and mash, with a side of coleslaw and beans, and it all touching and mixing – as Jesse Pinkman said, ‘He can’t keep getting away with it’.

The 44-year-old former Manchester United star is currently holed up in his Cotswolds home alongside his wife Victoria and the kids (excluding Brooklyn). Amid their luxury living, whether it be a dip in the pool or a quick game of tennis, they need to eat – and David had just the dish in mind.

He took to Instagram to share his disasterpiece of a plate: an oval near-platter of bangers and mash, with a heaping accompaniment of coleslaw and beans on either side. The post was captioned: ‘Simple pleasures bangers and mash. Oh and the coleslaw.’

Bangers and Mash David Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

His followers weren’t impressed. One user wrote: ‘Surely David Beckham April Fooled us here. Who puts coleslaw on bangers, mash and gravy?’ Another commented: ‘David Beckham has coleslaw, beans and gravy on his bangers and mash and I’ve never been more confused about my feelings.’

A third shocked fan commented: ‘I am not happy about how David Beckham eats bangers and mash. Coleslaw?! But worse – coleslaw and gravy touching and MIXING.’

There’s no real reason to suggest it won’t be a supremely tasty plate of food. Bangers? Delicious. Mash? Lovely. Beans? Oh, yes. Coleslaw? Fabulous. People have baked potatoes with all sorts, so why is this that much different? Is it disgusting… or is it genius? It’s probably the former… unless?

David Beckham's Viennetta David Beckham/Instagram

His dinner didn’t stop there. Up next for dessert was a UK classic: a lovely slab of Viennetta. He captioned a snap of the ice cream treat with: ‘Only on special occasions when I was a little boy.’ If there’s any time to indulge in some comfort eating, it’s now.

Who knew that of all the foodies, it’d be David Beckham to break the wheel? Be right back, just going to go chuck some coleslaw on my Weetabix.

