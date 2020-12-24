Definitive Ranking Of The Best Christmas Dinner Foods Ever

Wikimedia

Christmas dinner is one of the – if not the most – highly-anticipated meals of the year. It features a range of elements that all come together to form the ultimate plate, but how does each contribution fare by itself?

A few of the dishes, such as potatoes and stuffing, are pretty common roast dinner additions throughout the year, but they’re absolutely vital when it comes to Christmas Day. Other aspects, such as turkey, pigs in blankets, chocolate log and mince pies are more limited to the festive season, and it’s no secret that they’re a big reason why we enjoy Christmas so much.

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to food, but I’d like to think most people agree on what’s considered God-tier – here’s looking at you, pigs in blankets – and the things that really only make an appearance out of tradition, aka sprouts.

Sprouts Pixabay

To find out whether everyone’s on the same page, UNILAD conducted a poll to create the definitive ranking of the best Christmas foods, spanning everything from cranberry sauce to Christmas cake.

Though the concept of liking sprouts is pretty controversial in itself, surprisingly the little green balls of evil didn’t come in last place. Me and the Twitter users disagree on this one, because out of hundreds of votes, a mere 1% voted for mince pies in the first round of the poll, officially ranking the festive tradition as the worst Christmas food there is.

Mince pies Pixabay

The pies went up against some strong opponents, though interestingly the focal point of the Christmas dinner didn’t rank that high – turkey earned just 13.3% of the vote. To be fair, it did have roast potatoes and pigs in blankets to contend with, so we’ll let it slide.

Roasties earned more than a quarter of the vote in its round, though it didn’t come close to the winner, as bacon-wrapped sausages stormed ahead with 60% of the vote.

On, then, to the second round, which saw Christmas cake go head-to-head with cranberry sauce, sprouts and stuffing.

For the most part, it seems pretty clear that veg and currant-filled desserts are largely considered to be the least exciting parts of Christmas Day, as cranberry sauce and sprouts were pretty low on the list, earning 7.4% and 8.5% respectively, followed by Christmas cake with 9.6%.

Stuffing proved to be the clear winner in round two with a whopping 74.4% of the vote, though I think we all saw that one coming.

Round three consisted of chocolate log, carrot and swede, and parsnips. The ‘alternative mash’, aka carrot and swede, only received support from 11.4% of voters, and though honey-roasted parsnips are pretty delicious, my fellow sweet-toothers out there knew what they were doing when they voted for chocolate log in the top spot.

With each round having established the God-tier foods, it was on to the fourth and final round to determine the winner between chocolate log, stuffing and pigs in blankets.

It goes without saying that Christmas is a time for chocolate, what with the advent calendars, endless tubs of Quality Streets and alcohol-filled hot chocolates, but savoury prevailed over sweet on this occasion as the delicious, cream-filled dessert came in third place with 10.1% of the vote.

Chocolate log Pixabay

So, it comes down to pigs in blankets and stuffing in a battle for the top spot. Though essential for a roast dinner, stuffing is pretty common for any good Sunday dinner, and it just didn’t have that X-factor needed to be crowned the best Christmas food.

I’m sure it won’t be much of a surprise, then, to see bacon-wrapped sausages reign supreme, raking in 70.8% of the vote and leaving stuffing behind with 19.1%. I made my thoughts clear on the little bundles of joy in the beginning, and I’m glad to see that the internet agrees with me.

Now that we’ve got that squared away, you know exactly what foods you need to prioritise tomorrow, when the best meal of the year is finally upon us. Enjoy!