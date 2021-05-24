unilad
Disneyland Reportedly Introducing A $100 Sandwich

by : Daniel Richardson on : 24 May 2021 12:43
Disneyland Reportedly Introducing A $100 SandwichPixabay/Disney

Disneyland is said to be launching a $100 sandwich as part of its Ant-Man and the Wasp-themed meals.

At most theme parks and resorts, the food is overpriced, but few would spend a hundred dollars on a sandwich. Nonetheless, this is what Disneyland is reportedly planning on offering.

The Anaheim, California-based resort will offer a new panini sandwich as part of its upcoming Avengers Campus that opens on June 4. On this campus, there will be plenty of Marvel-themed activities as well as Pym Test Kitchen, which will offer shrunk and super-sized meals for hungry visitors.

Captain America: Civil War. (Marvel Studios)Marvel Studios

The $100 Pym-ini Sandwich will be part of the kitchen’s offering and will come with salami, rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia.

Although it sounds tasty, many will think that these ingredients don’t justify the hefty price tag. Fortunately, the sandwich is intended to feed eight people and is not part of a unique plan to recoup financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those on solo adventures, they can also order a smaller version of the sandwich that costs a more palatable just $14.50 – although those who build up a real hunger may be up for the Hulk-ish meal.

It seems the expensive sandwich might be a hit with groups of Marvel fans, although there may be a Civil War when it comes to splitting the bill.

