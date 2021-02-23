Doctor Explains Why Pineapple Makes Your Mouth Tingle, Turns Out It’s Actually Eating You Back

dr.karanr/TikTok

Most people have felt the slight tingling that comes with eating pineapple.

While some report only a mild sensation, others have said that eating the fruit leaves their mouth feeling itchy, and almost as if it is burning.

Advert 10

This has led many to falsely believe that they are allergic to the fruit, when in fact its a perfectly predictable side effect.

As Dr Karan Raj, who has almost three million followers on TikTok, explains, the pineapple is actually just eating you back – so nothing to worry about there then…

Advert 10

‘Just so you know, the next time you’re eating a pineapple, its actually eating you back. That’s why your mouth feels tingly and itchy after eating it,’ he said in a recent viral video.

He explains that it is all because of a prominent enzyme found in the flesh of the fruit.

‘The reason why pineapple has a taste for human flesh is that it has an enzyme known as bromelain, which digests protein. And since your body is made of proteins, the pineapples you eat are also trying to digest you, starting with your tongue and the roof of your mouth,’ he says.

‘But don’t worry, once you swallow the pineapple, the acids in your stomach destroy the enzymes,’ he adds.

Advert 10

Pexels

The revelation has shocked his followers, who can now rejoice in eating pineapple without fear of an allergic reaction.

‘This whole time I thought I was allergic!!!’ one user exclaimed.

Others joked about the flesh-eating capabilities of the fruit.

Advert 10

‘I knew I was a snack,’ one person wrote. Another commented, ‘Me: I’m hungry … Pineapple: Me too’

Raj said this also explains why people use pineapple to tenderise meats, as the enzyme will break down the protein in the meat.

‘Eaten by pineapple? At this point nothing surprises me,’ another said.