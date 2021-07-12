Dominos Has Invented A Pizza That ‘Insults Both England And Italy’

PA Images/Domino's

England may have lost to Italy in the Euros, but Domino’s has created a pizza to bring the nations back together.

Last night, I bet more than a few households across the UK ordered a takeaway. What was it, a McDonald’s? A KFC? Chinese or Indian food? If you were in England, did you indulge your competitors and order a pizza? Perhaps you stuck to your homegrown chippy tea.

With an Italian player shouting ‘It’s coming to Rome’ after their win, there’s not a huge amount of love between the two sides right now. Well, (un)fortunately, a brand-new pizza has arrived to bring them together, if only to be comforted by each other’s disgust.

Mark Evans shared a screenshot of a bizarre invention from Domino’s Japan, which ‘insults both England and Italy’.

It’s a ‘Crispy Fish & Chips’ pizza, topped with the titular ingredients, lemon slices, potato slices, basil, tartar sauce and tomato sauce. A large one of these bad boys will set you back 4,200 yen, equating to around £27.

Mark did hasten to add: ‘Just to FYI that I would probably quite enjoy eating this.’ After his tweet amassed thousands of retweets and likes, Domino’s caught sight of it and made him an offer he shouldn’t refuse.

‘We are sorry our fish and chip pizza has caused so much trouble. We think it’s quite delicious. If you are in Japan and would like to challenge let us know. We may be able to work out a plan internally that we can offer to you for free,’ the company wrote.

The biggest point of contention among most people isn’t the fish, potato slices or even the tartare sauce – it’s the lemon slices. ‘I was already disgusted then I saw the lemon slices,’ one user wrote. ‘The lemon, the f*cking lemon,’ another wrote. ‘I was about to say that I’d try it, until I saw the whole ass lemon wedges. Nah sis you gotta drizzle it, not bake it into the whole pie,’ a third tweeted.

Others have been more open-minded. ‘I would unironically smash this pizza,’ one wrote. ‘This sounds like it f*cking rules honestly,’ another wrote. ‘I’m onboard with this as peak drunk food… apart from the lemon slices. Congratulations, you just knocked pineapple off the top slot for pizza fruit topping that should not be,’ a third commented.

‘Japan makes the best (and the weirdest) pizza in the world, change my mind,’ another wrote. To be fair, there have been a few.