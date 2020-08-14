Domino’s Launches Garlic & Herb Sauce Bottles For First Time Ever
Guys, the day has finally come: Domino’s garlic and herb dip is available to buy in a bottle for the first time ever.
Everybody knows the garlic and herb dip is the best part of a Domino’s order. Sure, the pizza is delicious and all, but what would it be without the dip? Nothing, that’s what.
So the fact it’s now available to buy in the bucket-load (well, in 320ml bottles at least) is surely news we can all get on board with. Finally, 2020 is coming through for us.
For the first time ever, we won’t be limited to just a single pot-worth of the delicious dip. Nope, we’ll be able to drizzle it all over our pizzas to our heart’s content.
Scratch that, we’ll be able to drizzle it all over whatever the hell we want: pizza, burgers, chips, maybe even salads. Because why not?
The Drizzler bottle has been designed with a nozzle that evenly dispenses the spread onto any side of pizza, and its generous portion size means you don’t need to worry about the sauce running out before you’ve finished your meal.
The only downside is only 800 bottles are available for a limited time, and will only be received when ordering a pizza from the popular fast-food chain. Even then, you might not be lucky enough to nab one.
So how exactly can you get your hands on it? Simply head to the Domino’s website between today, August 14, and Monday, August 17, and request The Big Dip (the usual garlic and herb pot) as part of your order.
If you’re lucky, they might chuck in a Drizzler bottle too, with the bottles being randomly delivered to 800 people over the course of the weekend for free.
Josh Engleman, Domino’s Master Drizzler, said:
Many of us have difficulty with the drizzling dilemma we face with the Garlic & Herb dunk-friendly pot. So we’re extremely excited to be launching our exclusive Domino’s Drizzler bottle with a design tried and perfected by our willing volunteers over lockdown.
Many have tried to make their own versions, but nothing comes close to Domino’s Garlic & Herb sauce. We can’t wait to see fans in full drizzling flow, so share your tekkers on our socials with #DominosDrizzler if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle.
Now if you’ll just excuse me while I try and get my hands on a bottle…
Topics: Food, Domino's, Food and Drink, Garlic & Herb Dip, Now, Sauce