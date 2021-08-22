Doritos Pays 13-Year-Old $20,000 Following Puffy Dorito Video

Dorito/@m0mmymilkerza/TikTok

A 13-year-old girl has been paid $20,000 (£14,600) after coming across a rare ‘puffed-up’ Dorito chip.

Rylee Stuart, from the Gold Coast, Australia, discovered the unusual crisp while munching through what appeared to be a regular bag of Doritos.

Advert 10

She initially intended to just eat it along with the rest of the non-puffy crisps, but then had a change of heart, uploading a vid of the oddly-shaped snack to TikTok.

The video, which has since been viewed millions of times, saw Rylee ask her followers whether the crisp was ‘valuable or should I just eat it?’.

Interest in the crisp soon became clear, and so Rylee decided to pop it on eBay, where bids soared as high as $20,100 before eBay took the auction down.

Advert 10

However, news of Rylee’s head for business reached the ears of Doritos HQ, and the snack giant was keen to reward the teenager’s efforts, paying her a cool (original) $20,000.

Chief Marketing Officer Vandita Pandey told News 9 that the company had ‘been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit’, and had ‘wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos’.

Advert 10

Rylee, who has been greatly surprised by how her story has taken off, told News 9:

Dad is saying that since he bought the packet, it’s his chop, but I ate the packet and found it, so I believe it is mine.

From now on I’m going to be super careful when opening a bag of Doritos, and will absolutely not be sharing with anyone.

Advert 10