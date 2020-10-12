Elon Musk Says One Of His Favourite Foods Is A Doner Kebab PA Images/Mahmood Al-Yousif/Flickr

Elon Musk has revealed one of his favourite foods, and it’s a much more relatable dish than you might expect from one of the richest men on the planet.

When quizzed about the sort of food he goes for during visits to Germany – with the original Tweeter quite rightly pointing out the tastiness of the country’s pastries – there was only one thought on Musk’s mind. A thought that many of us can relate to all too well after a few beers.

Advert

‘Döner kebab’, Musk swiftly replied, in a tweet that has racked up well over 11,000 likes at the time of writing.

The Tesla CEO went on to elaborate:

Had the most amazing kebab ever just outside of Tacheles. Too bad that place got torn down. It was awesome.

Advert

He did, however, display an eagerness to sample more German delicacies during the next visit, saying, ‘I definitely need to try these tasty cakes & pastries on my next visit!’

As reported by the Culture Trip, döner kebabs are amongst the most popular fast food items in Germany. Sales surpass 3.5 billion euros annually, while 600 tons worth of döner meat are eaten every single day.

Many believe that the döner kebab was first created in Berlin in 1972, with Turkish guest worker Kadir Nurman in 1972 selling his very first döner kebab in West Berlin close to Bahnhof Zoo.

Advert

There are various other narratives as to how this delicious, easy-to-eat treat came to be, which dispute this origin story. However, there’s no doubting the popularity of a good ‘bab.