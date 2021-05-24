Experts Reveal The Warnings Signs That You’re Eating Too Much Hummus

Bad news hummus lovers – it turns out there is such as thing as eating too much of the world’s greatest dip.

It’s a hard one to wrap your head around, but scientists have warned that going all in on hummus can actually have some…unpleasant side effects.

According to nutritionist Heather Hanks, while hummus is actually one of the healthiest snack foods around, there can eventually come a point when are bodies have had enough.

‘It is full of fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals—all the makings of a nutritious food’ Hanks told Eat This, Not That ‘[but] hummus is made from chickpeas, which are a legume. These can be hard to digest for many people, and induce GI [gastrointestinal] inflammation.’

PA Images

In other words, if you suddenly start feeling bloated, gassy or burpy, that’s a pretty good sign that it might be time to put that hummus pot back in the fridge.

Dietition Kelsey Lorencz says that the science behind the hummus side effects is all to do with our fiber tolerance: ‘some people are used to ample amounts of fiber and others are not,’ she says.

That means that while those of us who don’t get as much fiber in our diets are more likely to experience hummus-induced stomach issues, it is actually possible to reduce the chance of this happening by gradually upping our fibre intake.

‘If you are just starting to eat hummus (or any fiber-rich food), start with a couple of tablespoons and make sure you are drinking plenty of water to help move the fiber through your system,’ Lorencz says, adding that from there you can gradually work to up your intake, with no other reason to stop unless you start feeling some of the aforementioned side effects.

Pixabay

Basically, the solution to eating too much hummus is to…. gradually eat more hummus.

Overall, despite the warnings, the verdict on the greek dip is overwhelmingly positive. ‘Hummus is a healthy, protein and fiber-filled dip’ Lorencz says.

In addition, nutritionist Malorie Thompson confirmed to Eat This Not That, that with only around 400 calories in an entire cup of hummus, it’s ‘a relatively safe dip to overdo it on.’

So while there are some drawbacks to diving breadsticks-first (or carrots) into a big pot of hummus, on the whole it’s still healthier than a lot of our other favourite snacks – and definitely better than eating Nutella from the jar.