‘Extremely Rare’ Pringle With An Unusual Fold Is Up For Sale On eBay For An Insane Price

As the Pringles jingle goes, once you pop, you just can’t stop. However, I’d be tempted to ration them a bit after a certain price point.

Bearing in mind your average 200g tube of about 100 Pringles will probably set you back £2.50 – or £1.50 with your trusty Tesco Clubcard – I personally wouldn’t expect to pay much more than 2p per Pringle. Although, to be fair, I don’t tend to shop for individual Pringles.

I’m therefore surprised to say the least to see a lone Pringle floating about on eBay for the princely sum of £650.

The most I’ve personally ever paid for a special occasion meal is probably around the £90 mark, and this is factoring in drinks and desserts etc.

It’s therefore incomprehensible to me that someone would even consider splashing what essentially adds up to a full month’s rent on a single crisp. I mean, no matter how tasty the flavour might be, one crunch and it’s gone forever and – famously – you’ll only be left wanting more.

However, it doesn’t appear that the flavour here is the special selling point, with the Original flavoured Pringle’s superpower apparently coming from its rare fold.

Marketed as an ‘extremely rare folded Pringle’ by Grantham, UK-based eBay seller muimm3408_tzmagku, 25 potential buyers have been eyeing up the snack in the past 24 hours. Although it’s said to be in a new condition, interested parties should be warned that there is a ‘slight crack’ in it.

For those watching the pennies this Christmas, serious crisp lovers can opt for a monthly payment plan of £31 over the course of a two-year period, by which point the crisp will sadly have expired (08/01/23, if you’re interested).

Furthermore, this payment plan brings the final cost up to £744, nearly £100 more than paying the price upfront, so this option will probably only be for serious crisp fans only.

Shipping costs £3.20 and – should you treat yourself today – you can get it delivered to your home between Saturday, December 11 and Tuesday December 14. The ideal bizarre present for the opulent snack lover in your life, or a funny yet ultimately regrettable purchase after too many Bailey’s, you decide.

You can bid on this slightly unusual crisp for yourself here.