Froot Loops Cereal Pizza Divides The Internet

KCCI

I’m sure we’ve all taken part in a debate about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza, but there’s a new topping in town and it’s causing some serious controversy online.

Typically, pizza is considered a dish for later in the day; a slice of tomatoey deliciousness to enjoy at lunchtime or a pepperoni-filled pie to indulge in for dinner.

However, a pizza restaurant in Iowa is apparently trying its hardest to bring pizza more into the realm of breakfast – by topping its slices with Froot Loops cereal.

Fong's Pizza/Instagram

Rather than being served in a bowl with milk, the sweet, colourful product comes on a pizza topped with a sweet cream cheese sauce base, mozzarella, a drizzle of Greek yogurt and condensed milk.

Served at Fong’s Pizza in Forest Avenue, the ‘Loopy Fruits Pizza’ has caused a stir online after the restaurant announced its arrival on the menu late last month, writing, ‘Good Morning Fongolians! Come start you day out with our new breakfast addition, The Loopy Fruit Pizza! Available at Fongs on Forest 7 days a week from 8am – 2pm, Sunday’s all day!’

Social media users were quick to have their say on the sweet-and-savoury dish, with one Twitter user writing, ‘i take back everything i ever said about pineapple on pizza. we must unite to fight this common foe.’

Another wrote, ‘Ugh. I would not be trying a Froot Loops pizza,’ while a third added, ‘I actually love Froot Loops. But not on pizza, no how, no way.’

One concerned person simply responded, ‘Iowa, are you okay?’

The responses weren’t all bad, however, and a number of Twitter users expressed their interest in trying the dish, with one supporter writing, ‘Can confirm that both Fong’s and breakfast pizza are delicious. Froot Loops? We shall see.’

Another commented, ‘we interrupt today’s wild thoughts to bring the following message. this looks lit af and i want one right now.’

Despite receiving a lot of criticism for the pizza, Fong’s said that it would not be swayed in its opinion of the creation. In a post on Instagram shared this week, the restaurant noted that ‘hater’s gonna hate’, and asked followers to help decide which breakfast cereal should be next to feature in one of Fong’s dishes.

Fong's Pizza/Instagram

Gwen Page, the co-founder of Fong’s Pizza, told TODAY Food that the Loopy Fruits Pizza originally debuted at the restaurant’s Ankeny location five or six years ago before being brought to Forest Avenue.

Discussing the cereal-topped pizza, she commented:

We wanted to provide an option that we thought would be fun for children because of the suburban market. But also we love doing things that are just off-the-wall. Like what can we do to give people that truly unique experience? That’s what we strive for at Fong’s.

Fong’s Pizza isn’t the only business that’s caused a stir with strange food mash-ups recently, as last month the internet banded together to take action against the notion of Weetabix and baked beans. I know everyone has their own tastes, but we have to draw the line somewhere.