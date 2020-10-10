Gordon Ramsay Calls TikToker An 'Idiot Sandwich' In Brutal Food Review gordonramsay/TikTok

Gordon Ramsay is torturing himself with the world’s culinary efforts on TikTok, dubbing one cook an ‘idiot sandwich’.

Throughout his career, whether it’s on Hell’s Kitchen or Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, the celebrity chef takes no issue in dishing out the harshest, most hilarious complaints, ‘idiot sandwich’ being perhaps his most well-known, and well-loved insult to date.

In recent months, he’s unleashed #RamsayReacts, his take on the TikTok food world and its sometimes triumphant, often strange efforts at mean cuisine. In a recent post, he even felt compelled to resort to his classic Ramsay-ism.

Check it out:

In a side-by-side reaction video, Ramsay takes aim at @caughtsnackin’s ‘McNuggets cheese toastie’ – personally, I think it sounds delicious.

As the TikToker begins his step-by-step cooking video, Ramsay immediately says: ‘Oh no… seriously? Oh no!’

Gordon Ramsay TikTok gordonramsayofficial/caughtsnackin/TikTok

The creator starts by putting cheese in a pan to let it melt, before placing two slices of brioche bread on top and flipping them over. He then adds ketchup with a chef spoon, to which Ramsay says: ‘Chef spoon? No chance.’

He then puts several McNuggets on top of one slice and a handful of fries on the other, before adding a sprinkling of grated cheese. ‘McDonalds? McCrap, right there. No dude, you’ve lost the plot,’ he says. In Ramsay’s caption, he wrote: ‘Whoever made this is an actual #idiotsandwich#!

Ramsay has filmed several other TikToks, becoming increasingly exasperated at people’s bizarre recipes and ‘food hacks’. In another video, where a TikToker attempts to make lamb burgers, Ramsay also resurrected two trademark quotes: ‘It’s raw! Where’s the lamb sauce?’

However, it’s not the first time he’s brought back the ‘idiot sandwich’ line for TikTokers. An earlier food blogger had attempted to make a ‘low-carb sandwich’ that switched bread for a massive bell pepper, filled with turkey, spinach and cream cheese.

A furious Ramsay said: ‘That is not a sandwich. No, that is not a low-carb sandwich. Young lady, that there is an idiot sandwich!’

Earlier in September, the chef shared a mouth-watering photo of the ‘most amazing’, new, classy Full English breakfast coming to his Savoy Grill restaurant. While it racked up thousands of likes, others were more critical.

One user replied with a ginormous plate of food from @fryuppolice, roughly triple the size of Ramsay’s dish. If you look up and down his Twitter, you’ll find he doesn’t often reply to people taking a jab at his plates. Alas, this time was different.

He soon replied, writing: ‘That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack you idiot sandwich.’

Classic Ramsay.