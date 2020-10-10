unilad
Gordon Ramsay Calls TikToker An ‘Idiot Sandwich’ In Brutal Food Review

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Oct 2020 10:59
Gordon Ramsay Calls TikToker An 'Idiot Sandwich' In Brutal Food Reviewgordonramsay/TikTok

Gordon Ramsay is torturing himself with the world’s culinary efforts on TikTok, dubbing one cook an ‘idiot sandwich’. 

Throughout his career, whether it’s on Hell’s Kitchen or Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, the celebrity chef takes no issue in dishing out the harshest, most hilarious complaints, ‘idiot sandwich’ being perhaps his most well-known, and well-loved insult to date.

In recent months, he’s unleashed #RamsayReacts, his take on the TikTok food world and its sometimes triumphant, often strange efforts at mean cuisine. In a recent post, he even felt compelled to resort to his classic Ramsay-ism.

Check it out:

In a side-by-side reaction video, Ramsay takes aim at @caughtsnackin’s ‘McNuggets cheese toastie’ – personally, I think it sounds delicious.

As the TikToker begins his step-by-step cooking video, Ramsay immediately says: ‘Oh no… seriously? Oh no!’

Gordon Ramsay TikTokGordon Ramsay TikTokgordonramsayofficial/caughtsnackin/TikTok

The creator starts by putting cheese in a pan to let it melt, before placing two slices of brioche bread on top and flipping them over. He then adds ketchup with a chef spoon, to which Ramsay says: ‘Chef spoon? No chance.’

He then puts several McNuggets on top of one slice and a handful of fries on the other, before adding a sprinkling of grated cheese. ‘McDonalds? McCrap, right there. No dude, you’ve lost the plot,’ he says. In Ramsay’s caption, he wrote: ‘Whoever made this is an actual #idiotsandwich#!

@gordonramsayofficial##duet with @thegoldenbalance The lamb sauce has still not been found…..##fyp ##ramsayreacts♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi

Ramsay has filmed several other TikToks, becoming increasingly exasperated at people’s bizarre recipes and ‘food hacks’. In another video, where a TikToker attempts to make lamb burgers, Ramsay also resurrected two trademark quotes: ‘It’s raw! Where’s the lamb sauce?’

However, it’s not the first time he’s brought back the ‘idiot sandwich’ line for TikTokers. An earlier food blogger had attempted to make a ‘low-carb sandwich’ that switched bread for a massive bell pepper, filled with turkey, spinach and cream cheese.

@gordonramsayofficialThat’s not a Healthy Sandwich this is an ##idiotsandwich !!! ##duet with @myhealthydish ##ramsayreacts ##fyp♬ original sound – My Nguyen

A furious Ramsay said: ‘That is not a sandwich. No, that is not a low-carb sandwich. Young lady, that there is an idiot sandwich!’

Earlier in September, the chef shared a mouth-watering photo of the ‘most amazing’, new, classy Full English breakfast coming to his Savoy Grill restaurant. While it racked up thousands of likes, others were more critical.

One user replied with a ginormous plate of food from @fryuppolice, roughly triple the size of Ramsay’s dish. If you look up and down his Twitter, you’ll find he doesn’t often reply to people taking a jab at his plates. Alas, this time was different.

He soon replied, writing: ‘That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack you idiot sandwich.’

Classic Ramsay.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Food, TikTok

