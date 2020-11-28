Gordon Ramsay Is Selling A $100 Burger In His New London Restaurant

PA Images/Pexels

Gordon Ramsay’s new burger has an eye-watering price tag: more than $100.

The celebrity chef is getting ready to launch his new Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant inside London’s famous Harrods department store on December 4 – the first time he’s brought it outside of Las Vegas.

As one expects, the menu is packed with delicious-sounding dishes, including a Wagyu burger. Unfortunately, you need a small loan to afford the thing.

Gordon Ramsay Burger PA Images

As per Hot Dinners, the burger includes a ‘beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise and fresh black truffle’. Tasty, indeed.

However, if you’d like to sit down and eat one, you need to fork out £80 ($106) for the pleasure. Here’s the kicker: fries aren’t included in the price, so you’ll need to buy them separately.

One user wrote, ‘£80 is more than I have left for food for the month at the moment. Thanks for that though.’ Another commented, ‘Gordon Ramsay selling a burger for £80 at Harrods without chips. Did he invent a cow?’

A third wrote, ‘Good timing Gordon… I can’t think of a way to demonstrate being more out of touch with the reality of the economic climate in the UK at the moment.’

In a statement ahead of the restaurant’s launch, Ramsay promised ‘a burger experience like no other’, saying, ‘You will never have tasted anything quite as delicious as the amazing burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger. I’ve been perfecting burgers for years in America and now at Harrods we are taking it to the next level.’

