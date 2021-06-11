Gordon Ramsay Left Almost Speechless After Emotional Contestant Recreates Signature Dessert

@gordonmoments/TikTok

A clip has re-emerged that shows how Gordon Ramsay was left uncharacteristically speechless after an emotional MasterChef contestant perfectly recreated his famed signature dessert.

The dessert in question was Gordon’s sticky toffee pudding with figs, with caramel sauce to pour. At first, Gordon appeared dubious that the contestant, named Darrick Krause, could pull it off, scoffing, ‘Do you have any idea how difficult that is? We haven’t got three hours!’

However, Darrick remained calm and confident, announcing that the pud would be ready to taste in just 45 minutes flat and telling a doubtful Gordon, ‘You are going to love it.’ At this point, Gordon didn’t look too sure, but little did he know that he was about to change his tune.

Check out the scene – shared by TikTok account @gordonmoments – below:

As Darrick began to stir in his ingredients, an aghast Gordon emphasised that this particular dessert takes ‘months to master’, asking, ‘Why try that now with such short time?’

Although many have been left quivering under Gordon’s critical gaze before, Darrick remained admirably unfazed, simply explaining:

This is a dish that I fell in love with at one of your restaurants.

When asked whether he would be reinventing the dish at all, Darrick noted that he would be baking his pudding, whereas Gordon would usually steam his.

The tension built as Gordon tasted the dessert without giving comment, leaving Darrick uncertain of whether he liked it or not. Then Gordon gave his approval, slamming three aprons in front of Darrick and reducing him to tears of joy.

Gordon declared:

That was amazing. That was as good as mine. Keep on cooking like that and you are going far.

The clip has since been watched well over one million times on TikTok, with many viewers welling up at the sight of Darrick tearfully thanking his hero.

One person commented:

Imagine your hero telling you you’re as good as them. I’m gonna cry just thinking about it.

Another wrote:

People like ‘why he crying?’ Man imagine if the person that inspired you to do something said that you were just as good as they are.

It would appear that this clip was taken from episode three of season nine of the US version of MasterChef. As per RealityTVRevisited, Darrick Krause, an Engineer from Peoria, Arizona, is now a personal and party chef.

Featured Image Credit: @gordonmoments/TikTok