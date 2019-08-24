Guy Crawls In Drive-Thru Window To Fight Staff ‘After Selling Out Of Chicken Sandwiches’

Facebook

There’s hunger, and then there’s crawling through a drive-thru window to fight someone because there’s no chicken sandwiches left. One Popeyes customer apparently chose the latter.

The dramatic scene was captured on camera by someone in the car behind the one the angry man had emerged from.

The scene was later shared on Facebook with a caption explaining the customer ‘got mad’ because there were no chicken sandwiches left.

Check it out:

The popular fast food restaurant launched its chicken sandwich, made up of a piece of fried chicken on a buttered brioche bun with pickles, earlier this month.

Of course, this combination of ingredients isn’t really that mind-blowing; most fast food chains have similar versions of their own. However, Popeyes have clearly done something right because for some reason their new dish has taken the US by storm – so much so that it’s basically become a meme.

I can confirm, without a fraction of a doubt, that this is a chicken sandwich fit for a God. The hype is real. 10/10 🔥 @PopeyesChicken pic.twitter.com/fyQauNOZYh — Ava Alfonso (@AvaAlfonso) August 20, 2019

According to social media users, some customers have been queuing for hours in an attempt to get their hands on the meal and the chicken sandwich has proven so popular that many locations started selling out.

Signs announcing there were no more chicken sandwiches began popping up at stores around the US in an attempt to warn customers and stop them from attempting to place their order only to be disappointed.

However, I don’t think a sign would have been enough to stop the man in this video getting angry.

It’s not immediately clear what started the fight but footage showed the customer stood at the window of the drive-thru and shouting at the people inside, while the employees attempted to get him to back off by waving a broom in his direction.

As soon as he got the chance the man hoisted himself up through the window and started brawling with a couple of the workers before being dragged back outside by two other people.

I can’t imagine Popeyes staff would have been too keen to serve the man any food after his angry outburst so he might have shot himself in the foot when it came to getting his hands on dinner, though he might have only been interested in the chicken sandwich, anyway.

Wonderful? Winner? Wondrous? Well-liked? Wholesome? Wooer? World-class? World-famous? Worldly? Worth-while? Worthy? Wow? Come on now, don’t leave us hanging… https://t.co/2M4JdmX83G — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 15, 2019

The popularity around the dish began when rival chain Chick-fil-A tweeted a subtle jab referencing its fried chicken sandwich recipe as ‘the original’.

However, Popeyes hit back with a sassy response, simply writing ‘… y’all good?’, and social media users loved it.

The exchange prompted other fast food chains, including Wendy’s and Bojangles’, to chime in with tweets about their own chicken sandwiches.

One day our children will ask us, where were you during the chicken sandwich wars of ‘19. https://t.co/U62Vr3030X — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) August 20, 2019

I think we all need to try one of Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches to see what all the fuss is about.

Are they really worth fighting over?

